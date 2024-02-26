Shooting at packed Fort Lauderdale block party leaves two men wounded, police say

A shooting at a packed block party in Fort Lauderdale left two men wounded Sunday night and cops are searching for the gunman, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m., a ShotSpotter alert warned first responders of a shooting at the 800 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, Det. Ali Adamson, a Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman, said in a statement. Police provided medical care to the wounded men until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedics arrived, she said.

“A large crowd, approximately 1,000 people, had to be cleared to allow FLFR to be able to get to the scene,” Adamson said.

The men were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition on Monday morning, Adamson said.The other man, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, told detectives that he “does not desire prosecution for this incident,” she noted.

The shooter fled and had not been caught as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357. To leave an anonymous tip, call the Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.

