Shooting in parking lot seriously injures 7-year-old boy inside apartment, CMPD says

Amanda Zhou

A 7-year-old boy was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon near the 400 block of Hilo Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators said they believe “unknown” suspects were shooting at each other around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex when one round penetrated an occupied apartment.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

For CMPD, a ‘challenging year’ ends with fewer overall crimes but more violent ones

CMPD has said that shootings into occupied homes have been on the rise recently. Last year saw a 47% increase with 927 incidents, according to CMPD.

Police ask that anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 704-432-TIPS.

