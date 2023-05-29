Shooting at party with ‘50 to 60 kids’ leaves 7 injured, including 2 children, in Columbus

Seven people, including two children, were shot at a party in southeast Columbus Monday overnight.

Columbus Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Pintail Creek Drive shortly after midnight on reports of a shooting, detectives with the department told WBNS.

A preliminary investigation discovered that a group of children were doing donuts in a parking lot near a party when shots were fired.

Two children were injured during the shooting while the other five victims had bullets graze them. The victims were transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the road and near the shooting site.

Detectives claimed that the shooters were wearing masks at the time, making it harder to identify the suspects. As a result, information about the shooters was not made immediately available.

A resident near the shooting area witnessed the incident and attested that there were “50 to 60 kids” at or near the party, WBNS Reporter Kevin Landers said in a tweet.

As of yet, no one has died from their injuries.

The Columbus Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.