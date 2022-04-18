Shooting at a party kills 1 and wounds 3 others in North Miami-Dade, reports say

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in North Miami-Dade, police say.

The shooting was at a home in the 15000 block of South River Drive late Sunday, where a party was reportedly underway, according to multiple TV news reports. One witness referred to the home as “Boss Mansion” to WSVN.

When Miami-Dade officers arrived, they found a man and two younger people shot. A woman was also grazed by a bullet.

The man and two minors were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where the man died, according to Miami-Dade police. The two minors were in stable condition, police say.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.