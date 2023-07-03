Shooting at party leaves one person dead, two others injured, SC sheriff says

A male was killed and two other people were injured Saturday night in a shooting at a party, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home and open lot on West Peach Road where a party was being held, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in the Greenbrier area of Fairfield County, near U.S. 321.

At the scene, deputies learned two people were shot multiple times, and the victims were taken to area hospitals, according to the release.

Deputies later learned that a third person showed up at an area hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds that were from the shooting at the West Peach Road party, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the victims died at the hospital from injuries he suffered in the shooting, according to the release.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the male the sheriff’s office called a homicide victim.

Further information on the surviving victims’ conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which said it is investigating the shooting as a murder.

“As we are in the very early stages of this investigation, it is still very fluid and we are very limited on what information that we can provide at this time,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said in the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims as they deal with this tragedy,” Montgomery said.