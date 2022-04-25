Shooting of pedestrian who 'accosted' motorist ruled self-defense based on preliminary evidence

A pedestrian "aggressively approaching" drivers was shot in self defense after "accosting" a motorist, the Tallahassee Police Department has determined.

The investigation surrounding a motorist who shot and severely injured a pedestrian Friday afternoon concluded as "the case was found to be in accordance with Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law," according to TPD.

The conclusion was reached by the police department after a consultation with the state attorney's office around preliminary findings, according to TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The male driver was at the intersection of Gaines Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 4 p.m., when a pedestrian "accosted" him, leading to the gunfire, Turner said.

The pedestrian was "aggressively approaching" motorists before he was eventually shot, Turner said. The driver cooperated with detectives on scene and was not take into custody.

Turner did not provide details about what exactly happened between the two men. She only said that the two men "did not get into a physical fight."

“I don’t have any additional information to provide regarding the incident," Turner said about the case.

Turner said a request for an incident report will be fulfilled after redactions are completed in the coming days.

State Attorney Jack Campbell told the Democrat that his office will look at any new evidence collected by investigators, but the initial "indication is that (the pedestrian) attacked (the driver) in his car."

This is the latest in a string of shootings that have been determined to be in self-defense.

In mid-January, a City Taxi driver shot and injured a passenger after an argument over cab fare in the North Monroe Walmart parking lot turned physical. Less than two weeks earlier, a man who was returning gunfire in a "road rage" incident at the Bannerman and Thomasville roads Circle K killed a state employee.

In both cases, the state attorney's office declined to press charges, citing self defense.

