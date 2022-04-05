Shooting at Pennsylvania high school leaves 1 injured, police say

A shooting at a Pennsylvania high school on Tuesday morning left one person injured, police said.

The incident occurred at Erie High School in Erie, Pa., which went into lockdown after the shooting, according to the school district.

Authorities have not identified the shooting victim or said whether they are a student or employee of the school.

“The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital,” Erie Police said in a statement.

The Erie’s Public Schools district said Tuesday morning that students were being dismissed after police secured the building and determined there was “no active threat.”

“Please report to the back parking lot to be directed to the dismissal area,” the district said in a message to parents. “EPS yellow buses are also on site to transport students home.”

In earlier update, the district confirmed there was “a police presence on campus” as Erie High School went into a “hard lockdown.”

“We are coordinating with law enforcement,” the district said.

Authorities have not named a suspect or a motive in the shooting.