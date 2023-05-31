Shooting in Pennsylvania kills 3, including 2 children

Gunshots rang out in a Pennsylvania city on Tuesday night, leaving three dead, including two children, and wounding another person, officials said.

An 8-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man died after the shooting outside a Lebanon home, Mayor Sherry Capello said during a Wednesday press conference. A 33-year-old man underwent surgery after he was shot. None of the victims have been publicly identified.

"These shootings are unacceptable. As a mom, I cannot overstate how heartbroken I am for the families," Capello said. "I cannot imagine what these families are going through right now."

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 10 p.m., officials said. One of the victims died on scene while two others were pronounced deceased at local hospitals.

Police Chief Bret Fisher said investigators believe one of the victims was targeted while the others were unintended victims. He did not specify which victim was targeted and also declined to say why the victim may have been targeted.

The Lebanon County SWAT team executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Fisher said. A person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated matter. The individual has not yet been publicly identified.

Fisher said the investigation was ongoing. He did not say how many people were being investigated in connection with the deadly shooting.

