Shooting at Petersburg motel is second there in two months; victim taken to Richmond hospital

PETERSBURG — Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday at a city motel where a man was killed less than two months ago.

The unidentified victim was airlifted to a Richmond hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Petersburg Police social-media post. The person was shot at the Budget Inn on North Jamestown Drive early Monday.

A Petersburg Police spokesperson said she expected to have more details on the shooting later Monday.

The Budget Inn is the same place where 54-year-old Brian Chambers was found shot to death May 24. A suspect in that case was arrested a week later.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Shooting at Petersburg motel is second there in two months