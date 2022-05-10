Shooting at Phoenix gas station after argument leaves 1 dead

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

A man was shot and killed after a verbal argument between two men at a Phoenix gas station late Monday night.

Phoenix police received reports of a shooting near McDowell Road and 35th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., according to department spokesperson Sgt. Philip Krynsky.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, Krynsky said. The man was taken to a hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries, Krynsky said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, collapsed to the ground after one of the men shot him, Krynsky said.

The two men fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

The investigation was ongoing. No arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after shooting at Phoenix gas station