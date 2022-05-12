Shooting at Pin Oaks in Petersburg leaves two people injured. Police are investigating.

PETERSBURG — Two people were shot Wednesday night in a public-housing community in the eastern part of town

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Locust Court in Pin , according to reports. One of the shooting victims was found inside a building, and the other was found in a ditch.

Police said neither of the victims' injuries was life-threatening, but a LifeEvac helicopter was requested to fly from Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where the victims were taken, according to dispatch records.

Neither motive nor suspect information was immediately available. The victims' identities were not released.

The Pin Oaks shootings come roughly 24 hours after another person was shot at the intersection of Squirrel Level and Defense roads across town. That person was taken to a Richmond hospital with life-threatening injuries, but on Wednesday, police said the victim's condition had been upgraded to stable.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Two people shot at Petersburg public-housing community Wednesday night