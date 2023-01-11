Coroner: One person killed in Pinnon's Meats shooting in Rockford

Rockford police on scene of a shooting at Pinnon Meats, 2324 N. Court St., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office confirmed one person was shot and killed at Pinnon's Meats, 2423 N. Court St., in Rockford.

Details are limited, but Rockford police posted about the shooting on Twitter around 4 p.m. saying an adult woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Around 5:30 p.m., the coroner's office confirmed with the Register Star they were called to the scene for one fatality. The coroner's office did not provide additional information, however.

Police have not said if the shooting happened inside or outside of the business or if any arrests have been made.

