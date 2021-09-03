Shooting in Pittsburgh's East End leaves man with multiple wounds

Sep. 3—A man was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting Thursday night on Frankstown Avenue, in Pittsburgh's East End, a city Public Safety spokesman said.

The man was alert and in stable condition, according to the spokesman.

City police responded just before 10 p.m. to multiple Shotspotter alerts in the 7400 block of Frankstown.

Officers found the wounded man at Frankstown and Collier Street and provided aid until medics arrived.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

The police department's detectives and Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene. An investigation is continuing.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .