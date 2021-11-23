Shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood South sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

Nov. 23—A shooting Monday evening in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood left a man in critical condition, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

Bystanders flagged down city officers at about 7:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of Frankstown Avenue following the shooting.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken by medics to an area hospital, according to the spokeswoman.

Detectives from the city's Violent Crime and Crime Scene units continued the investigation at a crime scene a block away, along Bennett Street.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

