Shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood sends man to hospital

Jan. 7—An 18-year-old man was in stable condition after Pittsburgh police found him shot in the back early Saturday in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Police found the man inside a vehicle in the 300 block of Moore Avenue after responding to a ShotSpotter alert at about 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman. Medics took the man to a local hospital.

Detectives with the city's Violent Crime Unit are investigating. No arrests had been made.

