Shooting in Pocono Twp. park leaves one victim hospitalized

The Pocono Township Police Department is investigating a shooting in Veterans Memorial Park that left one victim hospitalized on Monday night.

According to a release from the department, at approximately 7:12 p.m. on June 6, police responded to the park for reports of shots fired. As of Tuesday morning, the department has stated that the investigation revealed a dispute or fight broke out on the basketball court, at which time an unknown individual fired multiple rounds from a gun, striking one victim in the back.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Pocono Township Police Department stated that the basketball court will remain closed with the lights turned off "until at least such time as planned security cameras are installed around the park."

"This is a disappointment for our community, as the Township continues to expand recreation opportunities for our residents. Many children and their families have played on this court since it’s (sic) opening and we will work hard to ensure that this opportunity continues," the department stated on their Facebook page

Veterans Memorial Park had just recently added a new basketball court to the park which can be used as an ice skating rink.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant James Wagner at 570-629-7200, ext. 214.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono Twp. Police searching for Veterans Memorial Park shooter