Shooting in Poughkeepsie injures high school student on Church Street Thursday

POUGHKEEPSIE — City police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager on Church Street on Thursday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was shot in his arm around 2:55 p.m. on the eastbound arterial, between South White Street and May Street, Poughkeepsie police said.

Police said the teen told them he was standing on South White Street when someone inside a passing car started shooting at him. He told them he felt himself get hit and began to run until officers arrived.

"He could or would not provide any further information and declined to assist in the investigation into his shooting," police said.

Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 845-451-7577.

Schools: After fiery elections, Dutchess voters rejected conservative push

Nursing homes: Thousands of complaints went unresolved during COVID

Real estate: Poughkeepsie-area home prices rose in April

The teen is enrolled as a student at Poughkeepsie High School, but he has not been attending classes recently, Superintendent of Schools Eric Rosser said. In a message to the community on Thursday evening, he said the teen was in stable condition and did not have any "substantial injuries."

"Law enforcement is currently investigating this matter and the district has no reason to believe that this incident stems from a situation that occurred in school as the student has not been in attendance," Rosser said.

"Please be advised that Poughkeepsie High School will continue to implement its safety and security protocols. In the event any student needs counseling crisis intervention workers and student support staff will be on available tomorrow."

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie shooting injures teenager on Church Street