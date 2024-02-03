Shooting prompts active investigation in Huber Heights
Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening, a Huber Heights police sergeant on scene told News Center 7.
>>PHOTOS: Active investigation in Huber Heights
According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, Huber Heights police and fire responded to reports of a shooting before 5:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Troy Villa Boulevard.
News Center 7 crews on scene see multiple police cruisers, evidence markers, and crime scene tape.
No further information was immediately available.
