Shooting prompts large police presence outside of Shoreline recreation center
A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening.
Chopper 7 flew over the scene and spotted officers talking with two people.
Investigators said they are working to figure out exactly what happened but added that they are not getting much cooperation from the scene.
Police did not say if anyone was hurt or what led to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.