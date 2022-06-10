Shooting prompts lockdown at Brandon mall, 1 person injured

BRANDON — The Westfield Brandon mall was briefly on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting outside the mall that injured one person, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Westfield Brandon mall, 459 Brandon Town Center Dr., Brandon, after receiving reports of a shooting around 4:13 p.m., Deputies learned that two men were arguing near the Club Vape kiosk, according to a media release from the agency.

The men continued their argument outside the mall, then one of the men shot the other, the release said.

The man who was shot is at Tampa General Hospital with an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said. The shooter fled the scene.

After the shooting, the mall was placed on lockdown, according to the release. The lockdown was lifted a short time later, deputies said. The length of lockdown was not specified in the release.

There is no threat to the public, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and detectives believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Those who want to provide a tip anonymously may call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.