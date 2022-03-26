Shooting prompts SWAT standoff in Riverside; 3 arrested

Mar. 26—A man with a gunshot to the chest was lying in the street early Friday following a shooting that prompted a nearly four-hour SWAT standoff in Riverside.

A 911 caller reported that a man was next door screaming he had been shot around 2:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Valley Street, according to dispatch logs.

The shooting victim required surgery and is in intensive care at Miami Valley Hospital, said Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon.

Three people were booked into the Montgomery County Jail, but it appears that none were involved in the shooting, the major said.

Police attempted to make contact with people inside a Valley Street house, but they refused to come outside. A search warrant was issued for the home and SWAT responded.

A SWAT standoff last approximately four hours, Sturgeon said. Crews reportedly used bean bags to knock out windows during the standoff, but tear gas was not used.

A man and woman finally came out of the house shortly after 6 a.m. and were detained, according to dispatch logs. The man reportedly had a switch blade on him when he came out of the house. While SWAT was clearing the scene, officers found another woman who had a warrant, according to dispatch records.

Miami Valley Jail booking records showed two women and a man were arrested at the residence on probation violations.

"We are still developing suspect information but those who were arrested do not appear to be involved in the shooting," Sturgeon said.

Valley Street was closed in the area and a portion of the street was sectioned off with police tape as crews investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.