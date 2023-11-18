Shooting at psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire ends with 2 dead, including gunman

A shooting at a psychiatric hospital on Friday ended with two dead, including the gunman, according to New Hampshire officials.

“This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital (in Concord), which has been contained,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said on social media around 5 p.m. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased.”

State police earlier said “multiple victims” were wounded. But WMUR, citing hospital officials, said none of the patients in the 184-bed psychiatric facility were hurt when gunfire broke out in the hospital lobby just after 3:30 p.m. A state trooper working in the facility at the time is said to have reported the shots.

Upon arrival at the scene, Concord police reported one person was shot, according to Patch. They were transferred to Concord Hospital, where they later succumbed to their wounds. Their identity has not been released.

Roughly 15 minutes after arriving, police confirmed the suspect was down and had been taken into custody. Neither his identity nor connection to the hospital has been disclosed.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency officials later confirmed the gunman had been shot and killed by the on-duty trooper. The trooper was not wounded in the attack.

According to WHUR, New Hampshire Hospital is a secure facility at which all visitors must go through metal detectors.