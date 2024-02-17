Shooting in Pueblo is being investigated as a homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A victim of a shooting on Friday, Feb. 16, has been declared dead, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD originally responded to a shots fired call from the 2100 block of North Main Street in Pueblo at 9:57 p.m. on Friday and found an adult male with an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Detective Vigil at (719) 553-3354. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.

