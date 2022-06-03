Shooting in Pueblo stemmed from child custody dispute, police say

A child custody dispute led to two people being shot and wounded last weekend during a fight in a Pueblo residence.

Ryan Bobby Cruz, 28, was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Police claim he shot and seriously wounded a man and woman during the fight.

Cruz is not related to the child involved in the custody dispute but was staying in the home where she lived with her father.

Other family members said they were going to remove the child from the home, according to the affidavit.

When the girl's father told them they would not be taking her with them, a group of people, including the girl's mother and uncle, showed up at the home and were let in the back door by one of the people who lives there.

After being told which room the girl was in, the uncle allegedly kicked in her bedroom door, according to the affidavit.

The girl did not want to leave, according to a witness in the group that entered the home, so they allegedly began "forcing her out of the bedroom," resulting in a struggle.

Cellphone video of the conflict showed the girl being removed from her bed by her mother before being thrown on the floor by her uncle, police said.

Cruz was living at the property and, as the situation unfolded, was in the kitchen, allegedly with a gun, police said.

The mother and uncle of the girl fought with Cruz and were shot before everyone in the entering group retreated from the house. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries but were expected to survive.

After the shooting, police attempted to speak with Cruz and the friend he was living with in the home, but the pair fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Cruz was arrested Monday after police determined he matched the description of the shooter provided by witnesses.

The girl's father told police he believed Cruz was defending the girl and the residence when he shot the two people. The father also said he felt threatened by the intrusion.

Cruz is being held at the Pueblo County jail on $250,000 bond.

