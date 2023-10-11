Shooting, pursuit in Hollywood captured on video

Nearly a month after a fight outside a Hollywood nightclub that involved gunfire, a police shooting and a pursuit, a 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the incident, authorities announced Tuesday.

The dangerous incident unfolded on Sept. 9 outside of a club on the southwest corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue at around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Hollywood Division officers were flagged down by the nightclub’s security guards who pointed out a man who appeared to be causing a fight between patrons.

A portion of the fight, the shootings and the pursuit were captured on video released by LAPD.

The suspect, later identified as Albert Tamrazian, can be seen getting hit in the face by another person and knocked to the ground. He then walks into the street where his Mercedes Benz is parked, backs the vehicle into a turn and fires several rounds at people on the sidewalk from his driver’s side window.

The suspect, Albert Tamrazian, seen moments after getting punched and just before he opened fire at people on a crowded sidewalk in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (LAPD)

A security guard seen pointing out the suspect’s white Mercedes Benz to Hollywood Division officers on Sept. 9, 2023. (LAPD)

Still image from video allegedly showing the suspect fire several rounds from the driver’s seat of his car toward a crowded sidewalk in Hollywood on Sept. 9, 2023. (LAPD)

Albert Tamrazian, 25, of Los Angeles was arrested in connection with the shooting and pursuit on Oct. 2, 2023. (LAPD)

Nearby officers returned fire on the crowded street as the 25-year-old fled southbound toward Sunset Boulevard with officers chasing behind. After a short distance, though, police lost sight of Tamrazian’s vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

Outside the nightclub, investigators found two fired bullets and casings and booked them into evidence.

On Oct. 2, Tamrazian was located and taken into custody in Los Angeles. Just two days later, he was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident.

Both the officer-involved shooting and the pursuit are being investigated per department policy. The complete investigation will be reviewed by the chief of police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to ensure the officers followed LAPD’s policies and procedures.

