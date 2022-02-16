Shooting Quincy's Germantown neighborhood kills man while driving

QUINCY — A man died Tuesday night after a shooting in the Germantown housing development, authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Taffrail Road and Palmer Strett, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at the scene. The victim, who was driving a vehicle, continued on a short distance to Palmer Street and Yardarm Lane.

Identified as a man in his late teens or early 20s, the victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

Morrissey said the investigation was in its early stages and not much information was available.

Police reported witnesses seeing multiple people flee the area on foot.

Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan said Tuesday night no arrests have been made and the department did not have any suspects as of then.

He asked anyone with any information on the incident to call police.

"We do ask if anyone sees anything unusual or hears anything unusual that they call 911 right away," Keenan said.

The chief said additional patrols were assigned to the area through the night.

The shooting is being investigated by Quincy Police along with State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212 or state police.

