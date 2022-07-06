Shooting at Raleigh apartment complex leaves man dead, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at Hilldale apartments in Raleigh,

Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Westline Drive around 4:50 p.m.

Officers said they found the man with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said.

There is no suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

