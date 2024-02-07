Shooting on Raleigh’s Bragg Street now a homicide after 21-year-old dies

Raleigh police are investigating a fatal shooting after a 21-year-old died from his injuries Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:40 p.m., police found Cristian Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Bragg Street. The area is off South Blount Street near downtown Raleigh.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital, where he died, a news release stated.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide and as of late Monday afternoon, police have not taken any suspects into custody.

Raleigh police have not revealed a possible motive or additional information about the victim.

It was one of two fatal shootings in Raleigh on Monday.

Around 4 p.m., Amari Godd, 24, was fatally shot on Poole Road. Raleigh police have charged a 14-year-old with murder.

There were 33 total homicides in Raleigh last year, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the Bragg Street shooting is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.