Shooting in Raleigh’s entertainment district leaves 1 injured, 3 arrested, police say

Three men have been arrested after an early morning shooting in Glenwood South within Raleigh’s entertainment district.

Around 1:45 a.m., a man was shot in the arm in the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Afterward, Raleigh police arrested three other men in connection with the shooting.

Adarian Kieron Newsome, 20, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury and carrying a concealed weapon. Tyson Malik Joyner, 24 is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. Daeveon Ahmad Vick, 22, is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police have not stated how the men knew each other or if they had any interaction before the shooting.

Despite the area’s reputation as a high crime area, police claim Raleigh’s entertainment district sees relatively few shootings. As of Aug. 2, police claimed only four people had been shot within Glenwood South in 2023, none of whom were shot fatally.