FARMINGTON – Police released scant details this week about a fatal shooting that happened around 11:16 a.m. on April 16 that left a 20-year-old man dead and his father injured by the vehicle the alleged shooter was driving.

Zachary Reid died from a gunshot wound after being taken to San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Police said Zachary Reid's father, 56-year-old Ellsworth “Scott” Reid, was injured by a vehicle whose driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Darien Hoffman, was trying to leave the scene of an altercation between himself and the two men. Ellsworth Reid was treated at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

Police on April 21 confirmed their belief that Hoffman was the person who shot and killed Zachary Reid near the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue and injured the man’s father with a vehicle. Hoffman was among the people who reported the incident to police.

“While investigating, detectives found that Scott and Zach Reid approached Hoffman as he returned home in his vehicle, and the men began arguing,” police said in a news release on April 20. “The argument turned physical, and Hoffman attempted to drive away, injuring Scott Reid in the process. Zach Reid then approached Hoffman’s car resulting in shots being fired.”

Police on April 21 would not say what the alleged argument was about, how many shots were fired or whether charges would be pursued in the case, declining to answer those questions due to the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Shooting on Randolph Avenue April 16 leaves 20-year-old man dead