‘Like a shooting range’: Neighbors rush to the aid of girl, 3, shot in car seat

A 3-year-old girl shot while in a car seat Tuesday afternoon was not the intended target, according to Orange County deputies.

The shooting happened at the Hidden Creek Villas apartment complex on Texas Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard the shots, and one woman said she saw the child crying on the ground. One mom said she missed being in the crosshairs by a few steps.

“I heard like five or six shots, but it was very close to my building,” Chelsy Souvenance said. “When I was coming outside, there was a lady saying a 3-year-old got shot. I took my car … and I rushed, and I saw a 3-year-old on the ground with her mom.”

She said the scene was terrifying.

“I have a 3-year-old myself,” Souvenance said. “That could have been me. It was like a shooting range.”

Souvenance said she tried to get the mother and child in her car to take them to the hospital before ambulance arrived.

Another witness said a gun was found tossed in front of an apartment door.

The child is expected to be OK. There is no word on suspects, but investigators are following up on leads.

