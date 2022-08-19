Shooting reported at Buckland Hills Mall

Aug. 19—MANCHESTER — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Macy's in Buckland Hills Mall at approximately 12:20 pm, police said.

Police are searching around the Walmart and former Sam's Club nearby.

South Windsor and Vernon Police are also on scene assisting the search.

According to Manchester Police, the person shot was a Macy loss prevention employee. They were shot in the abdomen, and the extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

As of 3 p.m., the scene was still active and police were still searching for the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.