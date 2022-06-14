Shooting reported on city's north side

First responders were called to the scene of a possible shooting late Monday on Cartwright Road.

A report that someone had been shot at an address on in the 200 block of Cartwright Road on the city’s north side came in about 10:40 p.m. Preliminary reports indicated shots were fired into a mobile home from outside. At least one bullet casing was found at the scene. Police and first responders were on the scene.

