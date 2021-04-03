Shooting reported at Dayton bar; One in hospital with gunshot wound

Apr. 3—Police are investigating after a shooting was reported at a bar in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, at 1:31 a.m. a caller reported a shooting at a bar across the street from the MAHLE Behr facility and hung up.

Soon after the shooting was reported, a private vehicle arrived at Grandview hospital with a gunshot victim, records said.

After the victim arrived at the hospital, police identified the bar as Jay & Jeans Tavern at 1124 Leo Street.

In scanner traffic, police reported finding bullet casings around the bar.

