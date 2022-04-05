Shooting reported at Erie High School; police say victim is in 'good condition'

Erie police are investigating a shooting at Erie High School, 3325 Cherry St.

Police confirmed that the call came in around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday. Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel were rushing to the scene, where initial reports indicated that one victim was injured.

The patient left the scene in an ambulance at around 9:45 a.m.

The Erie School District initially reported that one person was in custody, but a district spokeswoman said that information was released error.

No other information on the shooting was immediately available.

Parents were arriving at Erie High to pick up their children, with about 150 students and parents waiting outside the school's Cherry Street entrance at about 10:20 p.m. The overall situation appeared calm.

A captain with the Erie police, Anthony Talarico, was telling parents that authorities are working on a plan to have one spot where parents can drive through and pick up their children.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie school shooting: Police confirm one person injured