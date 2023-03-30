Shooting reported at Forsyth Tech Community College

A shooting was reported on the campus of Forsyth Tech Community College Thursday in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department posted on Twitter that a shooting was under investigation just before 11 a.m. Officers were at the scene working on clearing the scene. This is happening at the main campus near Miller Street.

Forsyth Tech said around 11:30 a.m. that there’s an active shooter situation on the campus, however Winston-Salem PD said there was no active shooter on the campus.

We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech. There is still an active investigation on the campus. There are no other threats to any other schools in the area. Anyone with info about this event should call 911 or WSPD non emergency at 336-773-7700 — Winston-Salem PD (@cityofwspolice) March 30, 2023

Police did confirm that shots were fired on the campus. No information about any potential victims has been released at this time.

According to a message from the school, two “armed and dangerous” men were reported to be at large. Police didn’t immediately confirm that they were looking for two suspects.

Students were told to shelter in place, according to a message from the school.

The superintendent of Stokes County Schools said 31 students with the district were on campus for a field trip at the time of the shooting. They were all reported to be safe and accounted for, according to a statement from the superintendent.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

