Infant hit by stray bullet in Gravelly Lake Drive shooting in Lakewood

UPDATE: A 3-month-old infant was hit by a stray bullet in a shooting at a Lakewood apartment building Friday evening.

Several shots were fired in a common hallway inside the complex around 5:40 p.m., said Lakewood Police spokesperson Sgt. Charles Porche.

The infant had a grazing wound to an arm and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the non life-threatening wound.

No suspects have been identified as of 9:20 p.m. Friday, Porche said. Detectives are on the scene and interviewing witnesses and victims.

Roads are now open.

The call to police was initially for a fire alarm, Porche said.

Original story:

Lakewood police are investigating the report of a shooting in the 8900 block of Gravelly Lake Drive.

Police report the scene is still active and roads are closed. They advise people to avoid the area.