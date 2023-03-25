Couple arrested after fatal shooting at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near Lake Tahoe

A couple in their 20s were arrested on Saturday after a man was fatally shot in the head on the casino floor of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Lake Tahoe, officials said.

Omar Reyes Garcia, 32, was found near the Center Bar with a gunshot wound to the head at the property in Stateline, Nevada, Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley said Saturday at a press conference.

He said the shooting appeared to be the result of an argument, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Edgar Julian Delgado, 24 and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, 26, were later arrested at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office told the outlet.

“Delgado was arrested for open murder by the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at our request,” the sheriff said. “Tautaupale was arrested for DUI by the California Hwy Patrol.”

Both individuals were booked into the EDSO jail in South Lake Tahoe, the newspaper reported.

Armed law enforcement were seen rushing towards the building earlier in the morning, and Douglas County deputies cleared the hotel, floor by floor, before a shelter-in-place order was lifted after 11am, according to the Record-Courier.

The casino floor would remain closed as the investigation continued, according to the paper.