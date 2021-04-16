Multiple people shot, injured at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Phil Helsel and Kurt Chirbas
·1 min read

Multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, and the suspected shooter killed himself, a police official said.

Indianapolis police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said multiple people had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, but she did not say whether anyone else died.

Preliminary information is that the shooter killed himself, she said. "We don't feel that there is an active threat to the community at this time," she said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the FedEx center near the city's airport just after 11 p.m., Cook said.

An unnamed witness told NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis that while working inside the FedEx facility he heard gunshots and when he looked up he saw a gunman. He said he ducked after hearing several more shots. The witness then ran out of the building and saw one person on the ground, he added,

FedEx said in a statement that "We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport."

"Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities," the company said.

There have been several mass shootings in the U.S. in recent weeks, including an April 8 shooting at a cabinet company facility in Bryan, Texas, that left one person dead and five others wounded.

