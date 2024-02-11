Police: Shooting reported at Joel Osteen's Lakewood megachurch in Houston

Shots were fired Sunday afternoon at the Houston megachurch operated by prominent pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen, according to the church and area law enforcement officials.

"There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood," the church reported Sunday afternoon on X, formerly Twitter. "Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

Houston police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that it was responding to a shooting at the church's address, a 606,000-square-foot, 16,000-seat former sports arena that packs in thousands for services. "This is an on-going, active scene. Please avoid the area," the department posted.

Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff for Harris County, where Houston is the county seat, also posted about the event on X. Gonzalez wrote at 3:10 p.m. that he'd received reports of shots fired at or around the Lakewood Church. The department had deputies working there, Gonzalez said.

At 3:24, he posted: "It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our (deputies) on-scene." He noted the information was preliminary, then shortly afterward he posted that any additional updates would be provided by the Houston police.

Joel Osteen is one of the highest-profile pastors in the country and the church attracts droves of people every week, with reports varying from 40,000 to 50,000.

The non-denominational church streams services online and is scheduled to air its next broadcast at 8 p.m. CT. Osteen took over as pastor when his father died in 1999.

Osteen has previously drawn controversy. In 2017, he opened the church as a shelter from the Hurricane Harvey flooding, after social media critics slammed the church for not opening its doors sooner. The conservative church was the site of an abortion protest in 2022.

Joel Osteen, pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, is pictured in this 2017 file photo.

