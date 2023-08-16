Shooting reported at Josey High School, authorities asking parents to meet at stadium

Richmond County sheriff's deputies and investigators are responding to Josey High School for a report of a shooting on the school's campus.

In a news release sent out by the sheriff's office at noon Wednesday, the agency asked parents to report to Josey's football stadium to reunite with their children.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details were immediately, according to the sheriff's office.

Augusta Chronicle reporters are on their way to the scene.

The shooting comes just one day after multiple fights were reported at George P. Butler High School in Augusta.

While videos of numerous fights surfaced on social media Tuesday, the school has only identified one fight and has not spoken out on arrests.

On Aug. 3, a brawl at Aiken High School sent one student to the hospital. Several students were arrested in connection to the fight and one knife was recovered.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

