Teenager allegedly shoots classmate near California high school; suspect in custody

One teenager was shot, allegedly by another student, near a Northern California high school Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The sole suspect -- a 17-year-old who was not named -- is in custody, Santa Rosa Police Capt. John Cregan said.

Cregan described the incident as an "isolated act of violence" just outside of Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa.

Multiple witnesses reported a "verbal altercation" between two students at an intersection "on the edge" of campus just before 9 a.m. local time, police said. The suspect then fired multiple rounds from a handgun, said police.

A teenage boy suffered two gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, police said. He is expected to survive, Cregan said.

The relationship between the students is not clear, Cregan said.

After the shooting the suspect returned to the school and was taken into custody in a classroom, Cregan said.

The suspect "handed the gun to another individual and that individual left the school campus" with the weapon in a backpack, possibly without knowing he or she was in possession of the weapon, Cregan said.

"We have no understanding at this point if that kid understood what was in that backpack," Cregan said.

The gun has not been recovered, according to Cregan.