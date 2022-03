Kent police are investigating a reported shooting Friday morning.

It happened in the 10800 block of Southeast 204th Street.

Video from the scene showed a rented U-Haul pickup with a smashed-in front end. It was facing a white SUV head-on.

The two vehicles appeared to have been involved in crash. Debris littered the ground between the vehicles.

A spokesman for the Kent Police Department said officers are investigating, but have limited information at this time.