Shooting reported at KIPP Indy high school; no ongoing threat reported

This is a developing story and will update.

Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting at Kipp Indy Legacy High School.

There is no ongoing threat to students, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to Kipp Indy Legacy High School at 2259 Ralston Ave. on a report of a person shot about 1:15 p.m. and found a teen suffering from critical gunshot injuries.

No one else was injured, police said.

The Kipp Indy Legacy High School will be in contact with families regarding dismissal information, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Families of students at nearby Edna Martin Christian Center should have received information from the center.

