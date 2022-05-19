1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after Riverdale High graduation on MTSU campus, police say

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin briefs reporters after a shooting on the Middle Tennessee State University campus left one dead and one hurt Wednesday night.

One person is dead and another is in critical but stable condition after a shooting Wednesday night outside Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center, officials said.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin did not release the identity of the person killed or the person injured during an 11 p.m. news conference on the outskirts of campus.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the tennis courts next to the Murphy Center. It happened when people left the Riverdale High School graduation being hosted on campus, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The shooter is still at large, Goodwin said. No other details were immediately available Thursday morning.

There was a heavy police presence on the MTSU campus Wednesday night after a fatal shooting.

"Tonight's shooting at Middle Tennessee State University is a tragedy for our community," Goodwin said Wednesday night. "We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the victim who was injured."

The university posted on Facebook around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday warning people to leave Murphy Center immediately and shelter in place if unable to leave the area safely.

Investigation underway; Riverdale HS closed Thursday

Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said Riverdale High will be closed Thursday as a precaution. He said around 450 students were set to graduate at the Wednesday night ceremony, and "several hundred" family members were in attendance.

A decision will be made later about Friday classes, Evans said. Counselors will be available to students when classes return.

MTSU started summer classes on campus Monday, about a week-and-a-half after graduation. The majority of students have departed for summer break.

Murfreesboro police are working closely with MTSU Police, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate and search for the shooter.

Police asked for any suspicious activity be reported to MTSU Police at 615-898-2424.

"We ask for the public’s patience as the investigation is still active," MPD said in a news release late Wednesday night.

