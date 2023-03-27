Shooting at Nashville elementary school kills multiple victims, suspect dead: report

Multiple people were shot at a Nashville elementary school on Monday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said it was treating “multiple patients” after the shooting at The Covenant School in south Nashville.

Police officers killed the shooter shortly after responding to the scene, according to the Nashville police department.

Police sources told local ABC affiliate WKRN that the attacker fatally shot at least three people. That information was not confirmed elsewhere.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school for children in preschool through sixth grade.

This is a developing story.