Teen shot, critically injured in parking lot at Fort Worth’s Eastern Hills High School

A person was shot in a parking lot outside Eastern Hills High School on Monday afternoon, according to a Fort Worth police report.

The victim was a teenager and was critically wounded, according to MedStar. The victim was taken to a hospital trauma center.

The call came in about 5:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of Shelton Street near Weiler Boulevard.

A caller told police the shooting happened in a parking lot and the suspect fled the scene, according to a police call log.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Fort Worth Independent School District officials told WFAA-TV that the district is cooperating with police in their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.