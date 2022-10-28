STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot Friday morning outside of Staunton, a press release said.

Early on Friday morning, the sheriff's office received a call about a man with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Deputies responded to Augusta Health's emergency department in Fishersville, where they interviewed the 28-year-old shooting victim.

The man told deputies somebody shot him on Old Goose Creek Road in the Staunton area of Augusta County. Authorities canvassed the area where the man said he'd been shot, but they were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting, the release said.

The incident took place at about 1:40 a.m. on Friday.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. "We have received no information indicating that there is any ongoing threat to public safety,” he said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Matt Vincent with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Shooting reported near Staunton, man injured