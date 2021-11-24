One person shot multiple times in north Wichita, police say

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in a north Wichita neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 3:44 p.m. in the 2600 block of E. Shadybrook

Neighbors reported hearing shots and at least one person with medical experience used a towel to apply pressure to the wounds, Wichita police Sgt. Donald Story said.

“We know he was there very short time,” Story said. “We’re following up on some leads but right now no one is in custody.”

The man was shot in the chest and abdomen, according to 911 scanner traffic.

He was taken to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition by first responders, according to 911 scanner traffic. Story said he was in stable condition.