Man shot outside Federal Way Fred Meyer store

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot outside a Federal Way Fred Meyer store Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Avenue Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Officers gave the main aid until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

According to Federal Way police, the wounded man and another man, who was in his early 20s, appear to have been involved in an argument in the parking lot near the gas station that ended in a shooting.

The cause of the argument is not yet known.

Police said initial reports are that both men had handguns and one or more may have fired shots. The man in his 20s, a Black man wearing all black and driving a black sedan, fled before officers arrived.

Officers found a handgun at the scene.



